Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man that stole a woman’s SUV with her infant daughter inside in Fox Chase.

The incident happened on the 800 block of Arnold Street around 2:58 am Monday.

According to police, a 31-year-old woman was unloading belongings from her 2020 Nissan Rogue unknown person jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away with the vehicle. The victim’s 6-month-old daughter was asleep in the vehicle’s back seat, police said.

Responding officers located the victim’s Nissan Rogue in the area of 7900 Castor Avenue using an Apple AirTag. Police say the infant was found inside the vehicle with no injuries.

No arrests were made, and the Special Victims Unit held the scene.