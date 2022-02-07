Philadelphia (WPHL)- A two-alarm apartment fire happened in the city’s Holmesburg section. The building is located in the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue.

The Philadelphia fire department says calls for the fire started to come in at 3:13 a.m. When crews arrived on scene fire was coming from the first floor and heavy smoke was throughout the building.

Three people were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. One firefighter was injured, but officials say those injuries were not life-threatening.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to help the 30 people who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.