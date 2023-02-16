Penn State University’s holds the largest student run philanthropy this weekend February 17-19, 2023. The year-long fundraising culminates in a 46-hour dance marathon every February in which hundreds of Penn State students will stay on their feet for a continuous 46 hours. Leading up to this weekend, 16,500 students have volunteered to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer. THON has raised more than $206 million for Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s hospital – raising over $13.7 million alone last year!The money raised has ensured that over 4,800 families impacted by childhood cancer have never seen a medical bill, while also supporting world-class care and life-saving research.

