A new wildfire is forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes out west. The Parley Canyon Fire in Utah is burning close to 1,000 acres of land. At last check, firefighters have the blaze only 10 percent contained and moderate fire behavior was observed. Firefighters are being assisted by aircraft. Evacuation orders are impacting 8,000 homes across several communities. In a tweet, investigators said they believe the fire was caused by sparks from a catalytic converter.

The #ParleysCanyonFire was determined to be caused by equipment. A catalytic convertor in poor working order ejected hot particles along the roadside. #kmyffsl — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 14, 2021