Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday.

Police say 15-year-old Jesse Calloway was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility located on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around 7:00 am.

Calloway was last seen wearing blue shirt, black pants, white sneaks and red jacket, police say.

This is the second boy in two weeks missing from the housing facility. On March 25, Jay Skinner, 16, was last seen at the housing.

Youth Emergency Services offers immediate housing and respite to youth facing housing insecurity or unable to live with family safely, according to their website.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Calloway.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc