The Philadelphia Police Department 3rd District is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt.

From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, all members of the public will be able to meet the Easter bunny and search for Easter Eggs on 11th and Wharton Streets.

The Easter Egg hunt even have some golden eggs which include a special surprise inside.

You can find more information about the Philadelphia Police Department, here