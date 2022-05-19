Visit Philadelphia has announced after an extensive national search, it has named Angela Val as the destination marketing organization’s new President & CEO. With more than two decades of experience in the tourism industry, and more than 30 years as a Philadelphian, Val is recognized trailblazer and established leader poised to elevate the organization and the city of Philadelphia to new heights. Val’s appointment also marks a historic moment for the organization, as she will become Visit Philadelphia’s first Black President & CEO, furthering the organization’s longstanding commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive organization, culture and city.

Val, President & CEO of Visit Philadelphia, explains her mindset in approaching her new role.

“I’m a big we person, and collaboration has always been at the forefront of my leadership style, said Val. I will have more information on long-term plans shortly. First, I am going to go on a listening tour and speak with staff, board, hotel, arts & culture, restaurant and retail community, and business leaders. I want to make sure we create a collaborative foundation on which to build the future vision and plans for the organization.”