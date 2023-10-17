October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a popular restaurant in Northern Liberties is putting a spin on their drink menu to honor the important month.

Trent Bonney, Bar Manager at Añejo Philadelphia joined us on the show to tell us all about the drink menu, the special way he is honoring his mom, and how he is helping the cancer community through a fundraiser.

Special Pink Flight:

Codigo 1530, Rosa – Rested one month in NAPA Cabernet French White Oak Barrels. Floral, Cherry, Cooked Agave

Derechito, Rose Blanco – Rested for one month in Red Wine Barrels. Strawberry, Rasberry, Honey

Calirosa, Rosa Blanco – Aged one month in Spanish Tempranilo French Oak Barrels. Red Apple, Oak, Cooked Agave

Mezcal Convite, Una – Oaxacan Espadin Mezcal Abocado Con Grana Cochinila. Citrus, Herbal, Minerality.

Special Cocktails:

Trust the Process : Vago Elote Mezcal, Lime, Agave, Ancho Reyes Verde, Aperol, Bluecoat, Bitters, Vegan Foam

Wild Flower: Ana Maria Joven Rose, Yuzu, Elderflower, Grapefruit, Frozen

Trial and Error: Libelula Reposado, Lime, Agave, Watermelon Combier

Porch Weather: Pisco Control C, Cinnamon Infused Anise Liqueur, Lime, Condensed Milk, Agave, Frozen

Bottomless Taco Tuesday’s Menu:

Chicken Al Pastor – Al Pastor spices, pineapple, pickled onions, salsa verde

Pork Carnitas – Confit pork shoulder, pickled onions, salsa verde, guacamole, cilantro

Crispy Fish – Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, flour tortilla

Crispy Cauliflower – Pineapple arbol glaze, snap peas, pea shoots, lime aioli

Shrimp – Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese

Lamb Barbacoa – Adobo and chili marinated lamb shoulder, braised in negra modelo, canela and avocado leaf, salsa borracha (mezcal spiked), onions

Special Tacos of the Week:

10/10 – Plantain Crusted Mahi: Mahi topped with crispy garlic and pasilla aioli

10/17 – Tacos Arabe: shaved pork marinated in Middle Eastern spices and topped with a tomato guacamole

10/24 – Pollo Tinga Tacos: shredded chicken slow-cooked with chipotle and onion

10/31 – Chicken Asado: chicken roasted with achiote and served with a salsa of blistered peppers

Proceeds from the flights, cocktails, and tacos go towards supporting Cancer Support Community, Greater Philadelphia.

You can find out more information and make a reservation, here.