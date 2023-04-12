One of the most famous Italian tenors is coming to Philadelphia on December 7th.

Andrea Bocelli just announced new dates for his new U.S. tour and Philadelphia made the list.

Bocelli’s concert will feature songs from his recent #1 album A Family Christmas, his uplifting solo album Believe, and a selection of arias, best hits, and love songs from his extensive repertoire.

As one of the world’s most recognized voices, Bocelli has sold nearly 90 million records worldwide, performed at the Olympic Games and World Cup, and has earned a Golden Globe, seven classical BRIT awards, seven World Music Awards, and even a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Tickets for Bocelli’s concert at the Wells Fargo Center on December 7th will go on sale on April 24th at 10 a.m. only on the Wells Fargo Center website.

For more information about Bocelli’s world tour and to buy tickets, click here