Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli left fans in Philadelphia disappointed after he abruptly postponed his concert at the Wells Fargo Center last night.

According to Bocceli’s Twitter page, the show had been postponed due to the singer’s “health challenges”, “The Andrea Bocelli shows scheduled tonight in #Philadelphia (12/7) have been rescheduled due to health challenges. Ticket holders should retain their tickets for the new dates which will be announced as soon as possible.” said the post.

Bocelli had canceled the previous night’s concert in Boston as well.

As the concert in Philadelphia was scheduled to begin. Bocelli’s wife Veronica Berti came out on stage to read a statement and inform concertgoers that the show would not be happening as planned.

After Veronica informed concertgoers of the devesting news, Andrea ended up coming out on stage for a few moments to thank his fans saying “It’s a really really sad moment for me because I performed many concerts in this country, and every time it is always a great pleasure and I feel your affection, but believe me I did all my best to sing tonight, but I can’t”, said Bocelli.

Andrea then posted a full statement on Facebook:

“The voice is a gift that I have received, it is an instrument that has been entrusted to me: I have always considered it my precise duty – and an honor, and a grace – to be able to share it with those who want to listen to it. For this reason, as long as I am given the strength, I will continue to travel and sing. For this reason, especially on tour, I preserve it with the rigor of an athlete, aware of the privilege and responsibility that I perceive, respecting the public first and foremost, but also the large quantity of people and professionalism that are involved, and thanks to which it takes life a concert.

“It happens that an unexpected problem forces you to stop. It rarely happens, and in thirty years of militant concert playing I can count them on one hand, and yet, this time, it happened and I had to accept it.”

“I am truly sorry, first of all for each of those who have once again granted me their kindness, investing time and money to listen to me.”

“Even in this case, everything is in the hands of the good God and what I can do, today as every day of my life, is raise my eyes to Heaven and thank, and pray, and whisper: “Thy will be done”. Looking forward to seeing you again very soon my dear American friends.”, read the statement from Andrea Bocelli.

All of last night’s tickets will be valid for a new concert date, which has yet to be announced.