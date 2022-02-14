PA couple says their au pair posted viral pictures of there kids without consent

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family says they had no idea their au pair was a TikTok influencer and later discovered she was posting pictures of their kids on social media.

“I can’t even tell you what I just discovered like I’m appalled,” Heidi said.

“What we are not ok with is the lack of consent,” Pradeep said.

Heidi and Pradeep have welcomed several au pairs into their home to help care for their two young kids. They were working with California-based agency AuPairCare. It runs a cultural exchange program that connects international au pairs with American families. The au pairs provide live-in child care and receive a stipend. In their free time, they get to experience American culture.

“After three good experiences maybe we let our guard down a little bit and this was the result of that,” Pradeep said.

They say three months after their 4th au pair came to their home she suddenly told them it was time for her to move on to another family. After she left, Heidi recalled the au pair talking about a TikTok account she had and she looked it up.

“I was stunned to see my home, my kids, my neighborhood, our location including street names listed on a very large social media account with 93,000 followers and even more stunned to see that some of the videos had nearly one million hits on them of my children,” Heidi said.

She says some of the posts were also personal.

“Sharing personal routine habits and how we manage a household and putting us under scrutiny to be looked down upon by a large audience on TikTok,” Heidi said.

“We did not give the agency about $9,000 for them to send an influencer to our house and film us without our knowledge,” Pradeep said.

The couple showed the abc27 Investigators a handbook they provided to the au pair before coming to their home which makes it clear personal use of the phone including- social media, personal calls, emails, etc. – was not permitted during working hours. Heidi says that meant social media posts about the kids were not allowed

“She was clearly in violation of her contract with us but apparently not in violation of her contract with the agency itself,” Heidi said.

The family contacted AuPairCare to complain.

“Their reaction was they are sorry that this happened. They are sorry that this was my experience and essentially they are going to move on and put her with another family,” Heidi said.

When the abc27 Investigators reached to AuPairCare it would not comment, but in an email to the family it said, “Aupaircare does not restrict au pairs from posting their host kids/location on social media as many au pairs document their journey.”

It also acknowledged the family “did request [the au pair] only share photos of the children with her family.” and the agency asked her to remove the videos from social media.

AuPairCare is regulated by the U.S. Department of State. It said, “serious situations and incidents are required to be reported.” When the abc27 Investigators asked if AuPairCare reported this incident the U.S. Department of State said:

“Designated sponsors follow up with the Department on a regular basis regarding the health, safety and welfare of all exchange visitors in accordance with our regulatory requirements. However, the Department cannot comment on individual sponsor communications with the Department.”

Although the photos have been removed from the au pair’s TikTok account the family says they still feel violated.

“We trusted someone, took them into our home, and they abused us,” Pradeep said.

They want to make sure other parents don’t have the same experience they did.

“I would just advise people proceed with caution when looking for childcare and get everything in writing, though we did, it still didn’t matter,” Heidi said.

The au pair has since been paired with another family. The abc27 Investigators did obtain the agency’s online profile for the au pair, which was updated to disclose she “used her phone during work hours and posted information & photos on social media about the family and their community which was against their rules.”