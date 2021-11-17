An attempted robbery leaves owner of check cashing business dead

Philadelphia (WPHL)– A 67-year-old Aruna Mittal business owner of Any Check Cashed, was murdered during a robbery in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at approximately 1:16 p.m. Police say, they were responding to a “Hospital Case” at the Checks Cashed store at 5800 block of Old York Road.

According to police, when they arrived at the location, the officers met a civilian who said, they entered the store and could not find any employees. The officers checked the property and found 67-year-old Aruna Mittal inside a backroom, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics arrived to Any Check Cashed and pronounced the victim dead at 1:40 p.m.

Police say, Mittal briefly stepped outside when a man with a gun followed her back inside, forcing her through a security door into an office. Mittal tussled with the gunman until he shot her in the chest.

No arrests has been made.