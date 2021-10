Overcrowding and long lines are the main concerns for travelers heading into their next trip. Travel App TripIt https://www.tripit.com/web/blog/news-culture/new-tripit-survey-americans-summer-travel-plans.html conducted a survey that reveals 39% of Americans were most preoccupied with lines and many other passengers. That was followed closely by concerns keeping up to date with the latest travel restrictions coming in at 36% of those surveyed.

