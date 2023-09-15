According to a statistic by the American Red Cross, the national blood supply has fallen by about 25% throughout the month of August.

In order to help strengthen the nations blood supply, the American Red Cross in West Philadelphia is hosting a Sickle Awareness Month Blood Drive today, Friday, September 15.

The Blood Drive will be held from noon-5 p.m. at the West Philly YMCA on 5120 Chestnut St.

Alana Mauger, Regional Communications Manager at the American Red Cross joins us on the show to talk about the need and importance of blood donations.

The Red Cross urges all people to come to the blood drive and donate, especially those with an O blood type. Walk-ins will be accepted as space and time allow.

You can find out more about the American Red Cross, here.