January is National Blood Donor Month which is a crucial time for blood donations around the nation. A recent shocking statistic shows that the American Red Cross is experiencing its lowest level of blood donations in 20 years.

Jennifer Graham, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania spoke with PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen about the importance of the month and how to donate.

Throughout the month of January, the American Red Cross will be saying thank you to all donors with a partnership with Dunkin’ and the NFL.

All donors in the Greater Philadelphia area will receive a voucher for a free Medium Hot or Iced Beverage and a free Egg and cheese Wake-Up Wrap Sandwich, which will be redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Greater Philadelphia area, while supplies last

Nationwide, all donors will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The winner and their guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVIII, get access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 9-12, 2024), and a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

You can make an appointment to donate by using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking HERE, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).