Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philly POPS gets grooving with the sounds of Hitsville, the USA in Dancin’ in the Streets: The Music of Motown February 18–20, 2022 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Joining us to tell us more is American Idol finalist and charted R&B artist Michael Lynche.

The performance features the full Philly POPS orchestra on timeless Motown hits, including songs from iconic artists Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, and Philly’s legendary producers, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.