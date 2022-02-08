February is American Heart Month. Did you know that heart disease is the cause of 1 in 4 deaths in America?

Weis Markets In-Store dietitian Lyndi Wieand talked about some heart-healthy foods.

“These could include fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, lean proteins, heart-healthy fats, whole grains and they’re probably already things that you buy,” said Lyndi.

You should limit foods that are high in refined flours, added sugars, sodium, saturated and trans fats.

Lyndi shared two recipes: Hoisin-Glazed Salmon Sandwich with Bok Choy Slaw and an Avocado Bliss Smoothie Bowl. For more information or recipes, visit Weis Markets’ website here.