Philadelphia (WPHL)- Every fourth Tuesday in March is American Diabetes Association Alert Day. Dr. Navinder Jassil, Director of Endocrinology and Diabetes Services, Deborah Heart and Lung Center, joins us to talk about diabetes and how it relates to heart disease.

According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetic patients are increasing with time…10.5% of Americans have diabetes and those at risk or “prediabetic” total 110 million of the country.

Diabetes can creep up without any symptoms, which is why it’s called the “silent killer,” so being aware, finding out about your risks, and getting tested is really important. If caught early, diabetes can be successfully managed with testing, medications, and diet and lifestyle changes

The American Diabetes Association Alert Day started in 1986, and every year dedicates one day to spread awareness and remind the public that diabetes ranks as the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S.

Warning signs of diabetes include:

· Thirst

· Increased urination

· Craving sweets

· Not feeling at peak—weakness, brain fog

Complications from untreated diabetes include:

· Cardiovascular disease

· Nerve damage

· Kidney disease

· Eye damage