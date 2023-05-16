This Saturday, May 20, the American Cancer Society is hosting a Relay for Life at Springfield Township High School in Wissahickon Valley.

The event will go from 4p.m. -10 p.m. and will celebrate cancer survivors and honor those who have lost their lives to cancer.

For over 36 years, Relay For Life has been coming to communities across the world, honoring and remembering those who have been affected by cancer.

During the first lap of the relay, participants will have the opportunity to cheer for local survivors (or participate as a survivor) in the luminaria ceremony.

You can find more information and register, here