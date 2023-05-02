American Airlines pilots union have voted to authorize a strike.

At many airports across the country including, Philadelphia International Airport, pilots could be seen picketing, holding up signs stating “American Airlines Pilots Ready To Strike!”

While this strike doesn’t mean that pilots will be walking out of work anytime soon, it’s purpose is aimed to put pressure on the airlines to reach a new fair contract with the union.

In a statement from American Airlines to the Associated Press, a spokeswoman for the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline said American is confident that it can reach an agreement with the union quickly.

“We understand that a strike-authorization vote is one of the important ways pilots express their desire to get a deal done, and we respect the message of voting results,” said the spokeswoman, Sarah Jantz.

Will this strike affect flights?

Since Federal law prohibits airline unions from going on a full strike without the approval of a U.S mediation board, strikes such as these are used to increase leverage at the bargaining table.

What is the purpose of this strike?

In this particular strike, pilots from airlines such as American, Southwest, and United are pressuring their airlines to match or beat the wages of Delta Airlines, who’s pilots will receive 34% raises over the period of a four-year-contract. This newly agreed wage raise will cost Delta about $7 billion.

