Posted: Oct 26, 2022 / 11:01 AM EDT Updated: Oct 26, 2022 / 11:11 AM EDT Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a young girl in Downingtown, PA. 6-year-old Zoe Moss reportedly was last seen with 37-year-old Vanessa Gutshall in the area of East Ward Elementary School. They may be found riding in a gray 2016 VW Jetta. License plate is Pennsylvania, KXR 3699.Police believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury. If you have information on the whereabouts of Moss, contact Downingtown Police or call 911.