Amazon Looking to hire 125K Workers

An Amazon delivery truck is parked outside the Amazon logistics centre in Lauwin-Planque, northern France. (Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images)

As many businesses struggle to stay afloat Amazon is seeking to hire over 125,000 employees. The company is calling it the “biggest-ever training and recruitment event.”

The retail giant is looking to fill transportation and fulfillment roles during its Career Day event, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.

Sign on bonuses of $3,000 will be offered to new hires depending on location. After 90 days of employment new hires will also be eligible for company benefits including Amazon’s Career Choice program, which the company says it will pay the full cost of its frontline workers’ college tuition.

Amazon Career Day is a free event beginning on September 15, 2021 or September 16, 2021, depending on your location.

Potential candidates will need to register to participate. For more information on Career Day Click here.