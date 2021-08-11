Amazon Implements New Policy in attempt to avoid Lawsuits

Beginning on September 1, Amazon is implementing a new policy that will pay customers up to $1000 dollars if a defective product is sold on its site causing personal injury or property damage.

This new policy comes after the “United States Consumer Product Safety Commission,” filed a complaint against amazon over the sale of hazardous products being sold on its site.



Some defective products being sold by third party vendors include carbon monoxide detectors that fail to detect carbon monoxide, hair dryers without required protection from shock and electrocution, and flammable sleepwear meant for children. The CPSC wants Amazon to take more responsibility for dangerous products offered by third parties under the Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) program, in which Amazon stores products in its warehouses and ships them to customers while taking a cut of the proceeds.



Claims can be filed at no charge once rejected or if the seller is unresponsive– this new process applies to items sold through the “fulfilled by amazon” program and products shipped directly from third party sellers.