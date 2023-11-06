The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is hosting a conference in Philly focusing on Alzheimer’s and resources for people who suffer from the disease, and their caregivers.

According to statistics, nearly 280,000 people in Pennsylvania live with Alzheimer`s disease.

The free Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Educational Conference will occur on Wednesday, November 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Center City Hotel on 237 Broad Street, St. Philadelphia.

Registration for the conference ends on Monday, November 13 at 11 a.m.

Throughout the conference, experts will talk about caregiver strategies, long-term care planning, Alzheimer’s treatments, technology, caregiver grief, and local resources available in Philadelphia.

Alison Lynn, Director of Social Work, Penn Memory Center joined us on the PHL17 Morning News Show to talk about the event. Watch the full video above.