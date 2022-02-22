It’s National Margarita Day…and it just happens to fall on Taco Tuesday.

Philadelphia restaurants and bars are rolling out specials and celebrating our region’s love of margs.

Alyssa Sullivan visits Buena Onda and Cantina Dos Segundos to see what deals they’re running to celebrate!

Garces celebrates National Margarita Day from 11:00am to 9:00pm with half-priced margaritas all day, including Classic, Baja (Strawberry, Watermelon, Pineapple), Frozen Classic and Special Frozen, plus $5 nachos and $3 classic tacos. Plus half-price margarita DIY kits for take-home for $4.00. The kit, nachos and tacos are all available for take-out and delivery as well.

Cantina Dos Segundos, located in the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row, will celebrate National Margarita Day with Take Home Margarita Kits, as well as Classic Margarita, Palomas and Spicy Margarita specials. From 5:00pm to Midnight, enjoy $5 Classic Margarita (house tequila, triple sec and lime), $7 Palomas (Jose Cuervo Traditional, lime, grapefruit and bubbles), $7 Spicy Margaritas (Habanero infused tequila, triple sec and lime), plus Take-Home Margarita Kits for $35 which includes two 32 ounce bottles of homemade margarita mix, salt and two limes.