Amid Women’s History Month, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is holding its Regional Conference in Philadelphia. Thousands of women will be attending within the sorority, charting the course for it’s programs and doing community service.

There will be a special wreath laying and street naming on March 8th, 2023 for one of the Founders who was from Philadelphia. There are many notable members including, VP Kamala Harris and one of their newest members, Patti LaBelle.

Learn more about Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority here: https://aka1908.com/