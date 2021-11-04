All you need to know about this fun exotic candy shop

PHL17 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Khiree Stewart goes to Candy For All Occasions, located in Wilmington, DE. See the ” famous candies” and all the exotic candies that are in store.

Also at the end you will see Stewart attempt to make cake that didn’t go to well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story