All Vineland Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat

All Vineland Public Schools in New Jersey will be closed on Thursday while police investigate an apparent school shooting threat.

According to sources, the threat referenced Vineland High School. A picture circulating on social media shows a threat written on what appears to be a bathroom stall. The district has yet to confirm that information but says it is following recommendations from the police department.

The school district posted a picture to social media saying that all school buildings will be closed Thursday out of an abundance of caution. This includes private preschool providers.

Out of an abundance of caution, all Vineland Public School buildings will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, September 30. All staff and students will remain home unless otherwise directed. We will share more information when it becomes available. — Vineland Public Schools (@VLDSchools) September 30, 2021

It said that all students and staff should remain home unless directed otherwise.

There will also be no virtual classes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.