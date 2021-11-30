All female jazz dance company returns to Philadelphia theatre with benefit show

Philadelphia’s all female jazz dance company Project Moshen returns to a theatre for the first time since the pandemic on December 4th.

“It’s going to be a very emotional weekend. I mean the ladies have been craving this for two years and just dancing in front of a live audience, there’s nothing like it. It’s so exciting. It brings joy and happiness to us and that’s what we want to give back to our audience,” said Kelli Moshen, Artistic Director of Project Moshen.

The show is a benefit for the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation and a dedication to Moshen’s mother who passed away from ovarian cancer.

You can keep up with Project Moshen’s dance workshops and shows on Facebook and Instagram at @projectmoshen.