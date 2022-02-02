DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware state trooper was justified in using deadly force against a mentally ill woman who fired a shotgun at him after asking police officers, “Which one of you pigs wants to die tonight?” according to an investigation by the state attorney general’s office.

A repor t released Tuesday concluded that Trooper Dean Johnson reasonably felt in fear for his life and the lives of others when he fatally shot Kelly Rooks, 51, in March 2021.

Troopers and medical personnel went to Rooks’ house in Seaford on March 25 after she called 911 to complain she had been poisoned by her neighbors and needed to go to the hospital. Medical workers asked Rooks to come with them to the hospital so she could be examined more thoroughly, but she refused and became upset about their presence and that of state troopers.

After Rooks went to a bedroom, her boyfriend, who was in a wheelchair, emerged from the room and told police she was “crazy” and needed to go to the hospital. Rooks then grabbed a shotgun, prompting her boyfriend to go back into the bedroom and shut the door. He then came out and told troopers he had unloaded the gun, and that they needed to leave.

Troopers ordered Rooks repeatedly to drop her gun and come out of the room with her hands up, investigators said.

“Which one of you pigs wants to die tonight?” Rooks responded before opening the door and firing at Johnson. The round of buckshot blew a hole in the floor.

Johnson returned fired and Rooks fell backward onto the bed. She then started advancing toward Johnson again, still holding her gun. Johnson fired again and Rooks fell backward as the door closed behind her.

“After reviewing the available evidence, we conclude that Trooper Johnson was objectively reasonable in believing force was necessary for protection of himself and his fellow officers and medical personnel,” investigators wrote.

An autopsy found that Rooks had been hit by five bullets, three in her torso and two in her left thigh.

Investigators said Rooks had made several calls to 911 in the days leading up to the shooting. In late January, she reported that her boyfriend was being aggressive toward her and her mother, but they declined to press charges.

Rooks called 911 again on March 16 to report that her neighbor was videotaping her while she was in her room, also telling police that she was bipolar and taking medication. The neighbor denied videotaping Rooks and police determined no crime had been committed.

On March 19 and again on March 20, Rooks went to Delaware State Police troop headquarters and claimed that her neighbor had installed a GPS device on her vehicle. She also claimed she could hear them talking about her via radio interference and that they had installed surveillance cameras inside her residence. Rooks also said she could hear the neighbors through the television and the walls.

Given the “paranoid and schizophrenic” behavior being demonstrated by Rooks, police called a mobile crisis unit, which made contact with Rooks and coordinated with her doctor for a follow up in the coming week.

Rooks called 911 yet again on March 21 to report that her neighbors had stolen her mother’s checks. Her mother told officers that Rooks had mental health issues and denied that the checks had been stolen. Two days later, Rooks again called 911 to report that her neighbors had installed cameras in her house and threatened her. Rooks was distraught and angry at responding officers. Her mother said she was worried that Rooks was acting increasingly “crazy” and had been hallucinating. Police again contacted a mobile crisis unit, then left after being told there was no need for them to remain on scene.

Rooks’ mother and brother have filed a federal lawsuit accusing Johnson of excessive force, assault and battery, gross negligence and wrongful death.