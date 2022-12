A man is dead inside a Center City hotel room after an afternoon shooting on Christmas day.

Philadelphia Police responded to the Sheraton Hotel on the 200 block of N 17th street at 3 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found a man shot in the forehead inside a hotel room.

Medics arrived on scene and the man was pronounced dead at 3:19 p.m.

Police say no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.