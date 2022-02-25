Bucks County, PA (WPHL)- Two people died after a small plane crashed into Hilltown Township, Pennsylvania, Thursday night and struck an unoccupied vehicle.

The incident happened in the area of Brittany lane and Victoria lane just before 5 pm.

The Bucks County Coroner, Meredith Buck, confirmed two people died from the aircraft crash, and both were on the plane. The identities of the victims have not been released.

According to police, no additional injuries were reported, but the plane struck an unoccupied truck. police say the plane did not hit any nearby homes.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) identified the plane as a Beechcraft 35-C33 and is investigating what caused the crash.