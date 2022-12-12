After two years under a wooden box, the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza is finally seeing the light of day again.

Following a Commonwealth Court Ruling on Friday, City of Philadelphia workers removed the Plywood box Sunday night.

Shown is the statue of Christopher Columbus at Marconi Plaza in Philadelphia, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Philadelphia removed the plywood box it placed over the statue after 2020 protests over racial injustice. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Dozens of spectators gathered around to watch as the statue became visible again.

This comes after a long legal battle that started during the Racial Justice protests in 2020, following the death of George Floyd.

Reports say the historical commission had voted to remove the statue, but Italian American groups have fought to keep it ever since.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, there were many speculations leading up to last night on whether the city intended to follow the court order.