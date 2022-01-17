Dr. Ashley Jordan, the President and CEO of the African American Museum joins us to discuss the history of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how her company is spreading awareness of MLK in Philadelphia.

This weekend the museum has been a celebration, a time of reflection to commemorate the life and legacy of MLK. The Museum has put together a series of virtual programs to talk about his life to bring more awareness to these causes for civil rights and equality for all.

Today they are open and have a unique sponsorship from a citizen’s bank. This collaboration will allow free admissions to all, but it is timely.

Social distancing practices will be in place. There will even be a keynote speaker at 1:45 pm, which will be virtual with Doctor Scott from Beachman company, where he will talk about grassroots.