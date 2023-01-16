Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. traveled throughout the country, and here in Philadelphia with his message, Freedom, Justice, and Equality.

Today commemorates the life and work of the Civil Rights leader with many of us reflecting on his principals and helping one another through a day of service.

Today, the African American Museum in Philadelphia is keeping Dr. King’s “I have a Dream Speech” alive by empowering the next generation of dreamers.

Dr. Ashley Jordan, African American Museum President and CEO, joined us on the show this morning to talk about the museum how today’s events commemorate Dr. King’s vision.

African American Museum in Philadelphia

You can find more about the African American Museum here