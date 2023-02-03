All throughout Black History Month we highlighting Black voices in our community with the theme of “sharing our stories”.

PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis Hall visited the treasured African American Heritage Museum in Atlantic City to share the story of Ralph E. Hunter and his impressive collection of legacy and culture through art.

Ralph E. Hunter, is a noted historian, whose collection of Black history and memorabilia has attracted the attention of many, including celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg.

“Art tells a story, the story is for the individual art lover or the beginning art lover to look into something and to start to understand what the artist is saying”, said Mr. Hunter.

You can find more information about the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey here.