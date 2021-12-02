Adventure Aquarium lights up Camden’s waterfront

CAMDEN,NJ (WPHL) – Adventure Aquarium lit up the Camden, New Jersey Waterfront on Monday with a new sign and new illuminated dome. It’s hard to miss.

On Wednesday night, officials from the Adventure Aquarium along with Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen gathered to flip the switch on the brand new fixture that faces the Delaware River. During its nearly 30 year existence, the aquarium has not had any significant signage on the side of the building that faces Philadelphia. Now, seventeen 12 foot tall letters that span 118 feet are mounted at the top of the building. it spells out “Adventure Aquarium” in big white letters.

The new letters were not the only new addition announced Wednesday night. Aquarium officials also illuminated the dome on the building for the first time in more than 20 years. Officials say the new lighting can illuminate the dome in more than 2,000 different colors.

The Adventure Aquarium opened in 1992. According to officials, 10 percent of its employees are residents of the city of Camden.