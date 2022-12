Adopt St. Nick!

Jolly old St. Nick, his personality matches his name. This young pup is hoping for a family this holiday season.

St. Nick was found abandoned outside of the Pennsylvania SPCA. This boy is loving, fun and always ready for a game of fetch. St. Nick loves snuggling up with his people, but can be selective with other dogs.

Find St. Nick at PSPCA, he’s waiting for you!