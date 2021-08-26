Adopt a pup to celebrate National Dog Day

PHL17 News
Posted: / Updated:

Adopting a new best friend it the perfect way to celebrate National Dog Day on August 26.

Philadoptables spoke to PHL17 about the importance of adopting and fostering dogs.

For more information about the adoptable pup in the video click here!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story