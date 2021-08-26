Adopt a pup to celebrate National Dog Day PHL17 News Posted: Aug 26, 2021 / 10:17 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 26, 2021 / 10:19 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP Adopting a new best friend it the perfect way to celebrate National Dog Day on August 26. Philadoptables spoke to PHL17 about the importance of adopting and fostering dogs. For more information about the adoptable pup in the video click here! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction