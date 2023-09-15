CAMDEN COUNTY, Pa (WPHL) — Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, NJ is offering $1 adoption fees in celebration of the start of the football season.

From now until September 17th, the adoption center will be discounting their fees from the usual range of $25-$325.

“This is the shelter’s busiest time of year, and we need the public’s help in finding loving homes for these animals,” said Commissioner Jonathan Young, liaison to the animal shelter. “Please, if you are able, consider opening your heart and your home to a new pet. And if you’re unable to adopt right now, the shelter is always looking for donations.”

Adoption comes with the rabies vaccination, the spay/neuter surgery, deworming flea/tick preventative, and a microchip.

To apply for adoption, you must be 18 years old or older, show proof of your current address and show you will be a suitable owner.

The adoption center will be open, Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday-Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

You can find more information about Homeward Bound Adoption Center, here.