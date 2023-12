Christmastime is almost here and if you are planning on mailing gifts or doing some last-minute online shopping, you may need to act quickly because the holiday shipping deadlines are almost here.

The United States Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS have announced their deadlines for mail that needs to be delivered by December 25th.

December 12:

FedEx Freight Economy

December 12:

FedEx Ground Economy

December 15:

FedEx Ground

FedEx Home Delivery

FedEx Freight Priority

December 16:

USPS Ground Advantage

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

December 18:

USPS Priority Mail

December 19:

FedEx Express 3Day Freight

FedEx Express Saver

UPS 3 Day Select

December 20:

USPS Priority Mail Express

FedEx Express 2Day Freight

FedEx 2Day and 2Day AM

UPS 2nd Day Air Services

December 21:

UPS Next Day Air Services

December 22:

FedEx SameDay