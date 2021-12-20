WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed Friday by civil rights lawyers claims officers at a Delaware prison beat two inmates without justification.

Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware represent the lawsuit’s plaintiffs, William “Bill” Davis and Isaac Montague, who were pretrial detainees at Sussex Correctional Institution. Both men claim officers beat them and deployed pepper spray into their nose and mouth as they were held down.

The Delaware News Journal reports that officials from the Delaware Department of Correction declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The Georgetown prison facility has a total capacity of roughly 1,100 beds, according to its website.

Susan Burke, the ACLU chapter’s legal director, described conditions at the prison as “deplorable.”