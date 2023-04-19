ACCT Philly, Philadelphia’s only open intake animal shelter needs your help as they battle an outbreak of the canine flu.

As it is raging across many shelters across the U.S, canine flu is hitting ACCT Philly extra hard this year since they are at full capacity.

As a solution, ACCT has built a temporary shelter within its shelter for all the infected dogs.

The problem though is the temporary shelter only has 50 spots, but over 70 large dogs who are desperately in need of homes before next Monday, April 24th.

What can you do?

Foster

Adopt

Donate

Volunteer

Share an idea

As an extra incentive to help ACCT, they will be offering a $400 gift card to anyone who can foster a dog for at least a month. All pet supplies will be provided.

You can find more information and register to foster or adopt a dog, here.