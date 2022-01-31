Louie Louie Bistro on Walnut Street in West Philadelphia has been pushing the flavor envelope for years.

“We wanted to bring French techniques to the game, we wanted to bring French ingredients to the game but we also wanted to make sure we showcased that in beautiful, in beautiful fashion which is the plate,” said Head Chef Albert Alverado. “The plate that’s in front of you that’s the artwork and it blends in with the rest of the decor in Louie, that’s how we like to look at it.”

Dishes like the Jali Island Salmon incorporate creative and flavorful sides like a beetroot spaetzle and Alverado says his ultimate goal at Louie, Louie is to get guests to remember their dining experience.

“You can see the body language kind of expressing how good it feels, that to me is the essence of why I do, why I cook,” added Alverado. “I love to see people happy I love to see them, to see them brought to a happy state through food.