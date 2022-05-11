Here are your daily fuel prices from AAA Mid-Atlantic:

Pennsylvania’s gas average is $4.50 today, unchanged overnight and up 15 cents in the last week.

The Philadelphia (5-county) area gas average is $4.64 today, up a penny overnight and up 27 cents in the last week.

New Jersey’s gas average is $4.47 today, up 2 cents overnight and up 25 cents in the last week.

S. Jersey’s gas average is $4.45 today, unchanged overnight and up 29 cents in the last week.

Delaware’s gas average is $4.40 today, up a penny overnight and up 16 cents in the last week.

Dover’s gas average is $4.42 today, up a penny overnight and up 17 cents in the last week.

The National gas average is $4.32 today, up a penny overnight and up 13 cents in the last week.