AAA predicts an 80% increase in holiday travel

AAA predicts that travel will rebound to pre-pandemic levels this holiday season with almost 50 million Americans traveling by car and four million traveling by air.

AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Jana Tidwell said travelers need to be prepared to see the roadways and airports more crowded than they’ve seen in two years.

“It’s definitely important that you plan ahead, you be proactive in making your travel plans and you pack your patience,” said Jana.

As always, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year. If you’re planning to travel on Wednesday, try to leave during off peak hours. Whether it be early in the morning or late at night, 90% of Americans will travel by car.

As far as Thanksgiving travel destinations, Florida is always a popular location.

“People want to get out of this cold snap…heading out to the West Coast, down to the Caribbean and now people will begin to venture back across the pond as more borders reopen.”

AAA encourages those considering a trip to work with a travel advisor especially when it comes to travel insurance.

“You want to keep in mind that there have been so many travel hiccups recently with flight cancellations and labor shortages, hotels scaling back so having that trusted travel agent in your corner that’s the person who’s going to help you make any changes that need to happen if you find yourself stuck somewhere.”

For more travel tips, head to AAA’s website.