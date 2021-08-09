AAA offers tips to avoid flight cancellations

Jana Tidwell from AAA Mid-Atlantic attributes the recent mass flight cancellations to three main reasons: bad weather out West, labor shortages and capacity issues.

“We’ve seen such a quick ramp up of consumer demand for air travel with the mass roll out of the vaccine that airlines are working as hard as they can to keep up with that demand,” said Tidwell.

One way to combat these flight cancellations is to book your trip with a travel agent. You can also reach out to your airline to understand what is and is not covered. Every airline has a different policy and protocol regarding food vouchers, accommodation vouchers, etc.

Another tip is to book the first flight of the day if possible.

“It gives you more options later in the day if there is a delay or cancellation for any reason.”

Don’t forget to check into your flight 24 hours ahead of time and make sure that the airline has your correct email and cell phone number to communicate any changes.

For more information, head to AAA’s website.