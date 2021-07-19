AAA cautions travelers of long wait times with air travel

According to AAA, travel numbers reached 200% higher for Memorial Day and July 4th this year compared to last year. Jana Tidwell from AAA Mid-Atlantic said it’s important to be patient.

One thing to consider with air travel is TSA PreCheck. AAA is hosting a number of TSA PreCheck events to help air travelers with the process.

It’s also important to check your identification cards and documentation such as passports. Recent reports showed passports may take up to four months to come in.

Finally, consider the rules and regulations when it comes to international travel. It’s important to see what’s required at your destination in terms of vaccination cards and negative COVID-19 tests.

