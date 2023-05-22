Bucks County’s only Domestic Violence Response Organization has just launched a pledge that aims to get men involved in the fight against domestic violence.

As one of the world’s most serious public health issues, Domestic Violence affects nearly 10 Million women and men each year.

This morning, Marianne Lynch, Executive Director of ‘A Woman’s Place’, and Amir Stark, Board member and Attorney for ‘A Woman’s place’ joined us on the show to tell us about the new “Men For Change” pledge campaign.

Aiming to change the mindset that Domestic violence is ‘just a woman’s issue’, ‘A Woman’s Place’ urges all men to sign the “Men For Change” Pledge to stop domestic violence.

You can find more information and sign the pledge, here