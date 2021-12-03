A woman was shot in her neck while staying in a rooming house

Philadelphia (WPHL) — Philadelphia Police are trying to find the person who shot a woman who was in a rooming house in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section, Thursday night.

The incident happened on the second floor of a rooming house located on the 3600 block of N. 21st Street shortly after 7:00 p.m.

According to police, a 35-year-old woman was shot in her neck and shoulder inside the rented room by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken by police to Temple Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

No arrest have been.